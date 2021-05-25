Mark York passed away on 19 May in Ohio 'after a brief and unexpected illness'

Actor Mark York, best known for playing Billy Merchant in the 2005 sitcom The Office, passed away. According to his obituary, the 55-year-old actor breathed his last on 19 May in the morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio "after a brief and unexpected illness”.

Meanwhile, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed the actor’s death but has not revealed the exact cause.

York, who was raised in Ohio, began his acting career after graduating three majors from Anderson University in Loma Linda, California.

He made his first appearance on screen as Billy Merchant on the popular series The Office. He was the property manager of the Scranton Business Park up until Dwight (Rainn Wilson) buys it from him in the sixth season.

York was also seen and appreciated for his work in CSI: New York, Passions, and 8 Simple Rules. Not to forget, he also had an uncredited role in Steven Spielberg's highly acclaimed film Artificial Intelligence, reports Variety.

Despite being paraplegic since 1988, York always tried his best at what he could accomplish and do. He also did not allow his disability to prevent him from having “a positive attitude and personality towards life”.

The actor is survived by his mother – Becky, father – Glenn, three brothers - Brian, Jeff, and David, writes People.