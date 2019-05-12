You are here:

Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated Scooby-Doo film

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have boarded the voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob.

In the film, directed by Tony Cervone, Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teams with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr Hyde.

Ken Jeong is voicing, Blue Falcon's right hand Dynomutt, reported Deadline.

Isaacs will play Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main villain in Scoob.

The film's voice cast also features Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes). Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman have penned the screenplay.

Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle are producers, with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz serving as executive producers.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 09:57:19 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.