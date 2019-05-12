You are here:

Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated Scooby-Doo film

Press Trust of India

May 12, 2019 09:57:19 IST

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have boarded the voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob.

In the film, directed by Tony Cervone, Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teams with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr Hyde.

Ken Jeong is voicing, Blue Falcon's right hand Dynomutt, reported Deadline.

Isaacs will play Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main villain in Scoob.


View this post on Instagram

TFW when you're halfway through an assignment and your computer crashes #ScoobyLogic #ScoobyDoo

A post shared by Scooby-Doo (@scoobydoo) on

The film's voice cast also features Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes). Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman have penned the screenplay.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The only good thing about the cold weather is that you’re always cool 😎 #ScoobyDoo #meme #Shaggy #Daphne #Velma A post shared by Scooby-Doo (@scoobydoo) on

Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle are producers, with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz serving as executive producers.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 09:57:19 IST

tags: Amanda Seyfried , animated Scooby-Doo film , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Frank Welker , Gina Rodriguez , Hollywood , Jason Isaacs , Mark Wahlberg , Scoob , Scooby doo , Tracy Morgan , voice cast , Warner Bros , Will Forte , Zac Efron

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Avengers: Endgame box office collection: Marvel juggernaut surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in India on Day 5

Avengers: Endgame box office collection: Marvel juggernaut surpasses Rs 200 cr mark in India on Day 5

Chloe Grace Moretz in talks to feature in Warner Bros' live-action Tom and Jerry film

Chloe Grace Moretz in talks to feature in Warner Bros' live-action Tom and Jerry film

Anne Hathaway will play a 'Muppet-y human' in Warner Bros live-action musical, Sesame Street

Anne Hathaway will play a 'Muppet-y human' in Warner Bros live-action musical, Sesame Street