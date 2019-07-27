You are here:

Mark Wahlberg cast as lead in Arthur The King, based on Mikael Lindnord's book about Swedish adventure racer

American actor Mark Wahlberg is all set to star in a true story Arthur The King.

The upcoming film is based on a book titled Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord, which narrates the story of a Swedish adventure racer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The racer managed to win over a million hearts when he, along with his team, adopted a wounded stray dog, Arthur.

Wahlberg has been roped in to essay the role of Lindnord.

The script has been penned by Michael Brandt, known for films like 3:10 to Yuma and will be executive producing the film with Lindnord and Dorothy Canton.

On the work front, Wahlberg recently wrapped up shooting for Good Joe Bell. He was also in talks to replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua's directorial Infinite.

Based on D Eric Maikranz's novel The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite revolves around the Cognomina, a secret society of people who can recall their past lives. Troubled by haunted memories of two past lives, a young man joins the society.

Wahlberg was also seen in Instant Family and Mile 22.

