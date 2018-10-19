Mark Ruffalo to play twins in HBO's six part limited series I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo will mark his return on HBO with the network's straight-to-series limited drama I Know This Much Is True, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The six-episode series is based on Wally Lamb's The New York Times bestselling book and bears the same title.

The family drama charts the simultaneous lives of identical twins in what is touted as an epic saga dealing with themes of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The film is is set against the backdrop of the 20th century US. Ruffalo is set to portray the twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Derek Cianfrance is scheduled to write the script along with directing and executive producing the project, alongside Ruffalo, FilmNation Entertainment's Ben Browning and Glen Basner, Lamb, Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof will serve as co-executive producers.

The upcoming film will mark Ruffalo's collaboration with HBO after his award winning role in The Normal Heart, Ryan Murphy's telepic which he also executive produced. Ruffalo is best known for portraying Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Marvel's Avengers franchise. Other noted films include Collateral, Spotlight and The Kids Are All Right.

I Know This Much Is True is set to stream on HBO following the company's aggressive stance to increase original content for web viewing post the competition from streaming agents like Netflix.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 12:06 PM