Mark Ruffalo offers solution to Martin Scorsese's issue with superhero juggernauts like Marvel Studios

Marvel favourite Mark Ruffalo has finally tried to find a middle ground in the art vs superhero films debate, spearheaded by Martin Scorsese.

After Scorsese's subtle tirade against the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ruffalo, in his recent interview with BBC Cinematic, says Scorsese himself unwittingly offered a solution.

Ruffalo claims if the economics of films are such that the numbers define which films will succeed, then art-house projects definitely stand a threat against studio juggernauts. But that is why a national endowment of the arts is required, which steps up to subsidise niche films, and ensure they have their day under the sun.

“If you’re working in the milieu of ‘I’m going to try and make a movie that has economic success,’ which (Scorsese) does too by the way, then how can you complain about that system when you’re not on top of it anymore? I would love to see Marty create a national film endowment, and he could do this, that lets young, new talent come in that isn’t just driven by the marketplace but driven by precepts of art. That would be amazing. That’s really the crux of this conversation," IndieWire quotes Mark as saying.

Ruffalo features in Marvel films as Bruce Banner and his alter ego The Hulk, and has worked with Scorsese in the thriller Shutter Island.

The report adds Scorsese has done large amounts of work via his Film Foundation, which contributes to restoring cinematic works and exhibiting them for young students. The filmmaker has also backed small, niche films extensively, and championed lesser-known, budding directors like Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra), the Safdie brothers (Uncut Gems), and Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir).

On the other hand, Ruffalo is set to feature as the lead next in Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters, which is scheduled to hit the US theatres on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 11:33:03 IST