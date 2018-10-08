You are here:

Mark Ruffalo begs Avengers 4 directors to reconsider after he was 'fired' for revealing spoilers

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 15:56:51 IST

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo was "fired" by Avengers 4 directors, the Russo brothers, following his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Joe Russo (L) and Mark Ruffalo. Image via Twitter

The 'firing' came after the actor, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers franchise, seemingly revealed the title and ending of Avengers 4. After the show's taping, Ruffalo realised his mistake and pleaded with Fallon to "cut my spoiler clip on the show."

The episode aired which aired, however, bleeped the said spoilers as an overenthusiastic Ruffalo couldn't contain his excitement and screamed out information, which had been top-secret until now.

Then, Anthony and Joe Russo took to Twitter to let Ruffalo know he had been fired after this latest mishap. The actor then again replied to their tweet begging them to reconsider.

But yes, it was all nothing but an elaborate joke and a publicity stunt to keep the buzz around Avengers 4 going ahead of its release next year.

