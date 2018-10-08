Mark Ruffalo begs Avengers 4 directors to reconsider after he was 'fired' for revealing spoilers

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo was "fired" by Avengers 4 directors, the Russo brothers, following his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 'firing' came after the actor, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers franchise, seemingly revealed the title and ending of Avengers 4. After the show's taping, Ruffalo realised his mistake and pleaded with Fallon to "cut my spoiler clip on the show."

Uh-oh... @MarkRuffalo might have said too much about the next @Avengers movie pic.twitter.com/kf0iR4B7WA — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2018

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

Guys... can we talk about this? https://t.co/PYe56UiUgO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 7, 2018

The episode aired which aired, however, bleeped the said spoilers as an overenthusiastic Ruffalo couldn't contain his excitement and screamed out information, which had been top-secret until now.

Then, Anthony and Joe Russo took to Twitter to let Ruffalo know he had been fired after this latest mishap. The actor then again replied to their tweet begging them to reconsider.

But yes, it was all nothing but an elaborate joke and a publicity stunt to keep the buzz around Avengers 4 going ahead of its release next year.

