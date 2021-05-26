Mark Ruffalo backtracked on his initial comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying he “reflected & wanted to apologise for posts'

Actor Mark Ruffalo has apologised for using strong language while talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify anti-semitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole”.

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Ruffalo, in his earlier posts, had accused Israel of committing genocide on Palestinians for which he received a lot of flak on social media. After his apology, some of the netizens have commented that he did it as Israel is an ally of the USA and there was “pressure on him from his bosses at Disney" to not make derogatory comments about the country.

This is not the first time when the Avengers actor had spoken against Israel. In an interview last year, he had questioned the tactics of Israel and said that the country should be held up to the same standards as any other nation.

He had further commented that his connection to Palestine came through Palestinians, especially after hearing their stories and watching the war. “There is no reason why an ally of America should not be held to the same standards that we would in any other nation of the world, especially an ally. And what I see there is wrong”, reports LA Times.

On the work front, Ruffalo was last seen in the 2020 HBO series I Know This Much is True. He will be next seen in Shawan Levy's Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner.