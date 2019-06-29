Mark Ronson, Angel Olson's 'True Blue'; Tori Kelly's 'Sorry Would Go a Long Way': New Music Saturdays

With the month nearing its end, Daniel Caesar chose to bless us all with his new album Case Study 01 and so did Thom Yorke with Anima. Besides these two pieces of art, there are a few more fire tunes to look forward to this weekend.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny - 'Que Pretendes'

'Que Pretendes' is a sensual reggaeton track from J Balvin and Bad Bunny's surprise album OASIS. They seem to pour their heart out about not wanting to do anything with an ex after a heartbreak.

Julia Michaels - 'Hurt Again'

Julia Michael's 'Hurt Again', part of her new EP Inner Monologue Part 2, is an honest confession. The soft yet catchy number has Michael say that her potential lover brings back memories of an unhappy relationship but she is ready to be vulnerable once again (You remind me of my past/ That's how I know that this won't last/ And I know I should go pack/ But where's the fun in that?).

Tori Kelly - 'Sorry Would Go a Long Way'

Tori Kelly pours her heart out in the guitar-tinged 'Sorry Would Go a Long Way', included in her new album Inspired By True Events. The disappointment and pain can be felt in every note that flows in the song, which is picturised on a couple stuck in a loveless marriage.

Conor Maynard - 'Hate How Much I Love You'

Though set to a quirky tune, Conor Maynard's 'Hate How Much I Love You' has him declaring exactly how much the singer hates his romantic interest (Yeah, it's a hazard to my health/I don't do nothing for myself).

Mark Ronson feat Angel Olson - 'True Blue'

Mark Ronson takes you on a nostalgia trip combining 80s beats with the distinct, hypnotic vocals of Angel Olson. Just like a lot of tracks from his latest album Late Night Feelings, this one too will give you the chills.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 18:11:18 IST