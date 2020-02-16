You are here:

Mark Hamill, Lena Headey join voice cast of Netflix's He-Man animated series Master of the Universe: Revelation

Veteran actor Mark Hamill and Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey are part of an impressive cast that will voice star in Kevin Smith's animated Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The show will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters in the He-Man universe, picking up where they left off decades ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Hamill and Headey, the anime-style series will also feature Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Hamill will play the villainous Skeletor, while Headey will voice star as Skeletor's right-hand woman, Evil-Lyn.

Wood will be voicing Prince Adam aka He-Man, with Gellar and actor Liam Cunningham playing his cohorts Teela and Man-at-Arms, respectively.

Smith is serving as the showrunner and executive producer on the show.

The cast also includes Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy and Harley Quinn Smith.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which hails from animation studio Powerhouse Animation, will be produced by Mattel Television.

