Marjaavaan song Kinna Sona is yet another remake that charts Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's budding romance

After the romantic 'Tum Hi Aana', 'Thodi Jagah', and the 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' remake, the makers of Marjaavaan have unveiled a new song from the film — 'Kinna Sona'. The song is yet another addition to Bollywood’s never ending cycle of remakes. 'Kinna Sona' seems a rather uninspired remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legendary hit 'Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya.'

This romantic track is sung by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The video charts the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's characters.

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 6, 2019

The makers of Marjavaan had earlier released the power-packed trailer of the film, in which lead actors, Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh, are seen against each other.

The film marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, director Zaveri spoke on how Sidharth's character is modeled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's role in Deewar, "Sid’s character is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Sunny Deol in Jeet and Jackie Shroff in Hero. Raghu is a rugged, intense guy who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners.

Tara, who plays the female lead in Marjaavaan, made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2.

Marjaavaan, earlier slated for 7 November, swapped its release date with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, and will now hit the theatres on 15 November.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 17:16:25 IST