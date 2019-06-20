You are here:

Marilyn Monroe statue stolen from top of Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo in Los Angeles at wee hours

Goodbye, Norma Jean?

Officials say someone climbed a more than two-story tall Hollywood public art piece and stole a statue of Marilyn Monroe.

The statue depicting Monroe in her iconic pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch went missing early Monday from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo.

Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell says a witness saw someone climb the gazebo on the Hollywood Walk Fame and saw off the statue.

According to The Los Angeles Times, while an investigation is underway a new theory about how the glittery sculpture of Monroe was nabbed has popped up.

The Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said, “I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019.” Further adding, “We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top.”

As per the publication, even though the officials don’t have any suspects yet, the forensics experts who hoisted a ladder to the spot claimed to have found fingerprints from the gazebo.

The gazebo was erected in 1994. It pays tribute to women in film, with depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong making up the structure’s pillars.

Monroe, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, died in 1962.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

