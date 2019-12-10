Marie Fredriksson, of Swedish pop duo Roxette, dies aged 61 following battle with cancer

Marie Fredriksson, who was the singer of Swedish pop duo Roxette, died aged 61. She is the voice behind many popular '90s songs like 'The Look', 'Joyride' and 'It Must Have Been Love'.

Fredriksson's family released a statement in Sweden's newspaper Expressen, which said that she breathed her last after "a 17-year long battle with cancer."

According to The Guardian, the singer suffered a seizure in 2002 after which she collapsed in her bathroom. The fall cracked her skull and an MRI scan later revealed that she had a brain tumour. Fredriksson was told that she only had 25 percent chance of survival. She did come out of the illness but faced health problems, an after effect of radiation therapy.

After regaining her health, Fredriksson returned to stage in 2009. However, she announced her retirement in 2016.

Per Gessle, who was Roxette's other half, paid tribute to Fredriksson, "Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same."

The two first met in the 1970s, when Fredriksson performed with pop band Strul & Ma Mas Barn. Gessle used to play with Gyllene Tider, one of Sweden's biggest names in music. They later formed Roxette in 1986. Their breakthrough hit was 'Neverending Love', which was followed by their album Pearls of Passion.

While they were popular in their home country, Roxette only received worldwide recognition after an American exchange student took their second album back and convinced a local radio station to play 'The Look.'

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 19:29:08 IST