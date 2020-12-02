Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, The Mauritanian, Sylvie's Love, Bombhaat : Trailers this week

Mariah Carey's Christmas Special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the singer's iconic No 1 holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

This week's listicle features Mariah Carey's Christmas Special, a legal drama with Benedict Cumberbatch, a brand new trailer of Tessa Thompson's Sylvie's Love, and the Telugu film Bombhaat.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special



A holiday event from superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the singer's iconic No 1 holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'. Carey will be seen alongside Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.

The special is out on Apple TV+ on 4 December.

The Mauritanian

Directed by Kevin MacDonald, the film is based on the real story of Guantánamo Bay prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was detained as a suspect behind the 9/11 attacks.

The official description reads — "Captured by the US Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds.."

The Mauritanian is slated to release on 9 February, 2021.

Bombhaat (Telugu)

Bombhaat is an upcoming science-fiction romantic drama, directed by Raghavendra Varma. The official synopsis says: "Vicky's been cursed with bad luck since childhood. It also affects his relationship with Chaitra. When Vicky meets Maya, daughter of Prof. Acharya who dies under mysterious circumstances, tables turn in Vicky's favour. Shockingly, he finds out that Maya is a 'Humanoid Robot', being hunted by ‘The Mad Scientist. Questions arise. Who are these intriguing characters and why?"

Bombhaat releases on Amazon Prime Video on 3 December.

Sylvie's Love



Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer of Tessa Thompson-led Sylvie's Love on 1 December. The film is set in the late 1950s and follows Sylvie (Thompson) who dreams of a career in the budding world of the television while she helps out around her family's New York City record store and counts the days until her fiancé returns from war.

A handsome saxophonist named Robert (Asomugha) interrupts her best-laid plans, and the pair's friendship gives way to palpable sexual chemistry and profound love that changes them both. Winding through the decades, the film charts the intersecting lives of the lovers and the sacrifices they make for their dreams.

Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Lance Reddick, Wendi McLendon Covey, Ryan Bathe, and Eva Longoria are also part of the cast.

The film was acquired by Amazon Prime Video at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It will begin streaming on the platform on 25 December.