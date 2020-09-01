Mariah Carey's Christmas special to premiere at Apple TV+
The special will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's bestselling holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.
Singer Mariah Carey is coming up with a Christmas special, which is set for premiere later this year on Apple TV+.
The special will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey's bestselling holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.
Described as an “innovative special” that “will combine music, dancing, and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together", the special will feature Carey along with a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, reported Deadline.
Apart from Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens executive produce for Done + Dusted production company. Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will direct the special.
Carey recently announced that her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will release on 29 September.
Check out the announcement
If you know me, you know I refuse to talk about Christmas before it's even fall, but I am SO excited for this @AppleTV special that I'll make an exception today only! 🎄🎄🎄https://t.co/Lm06YVy1mp pic.twitter.com/uzNIi7aHIw
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 31, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
