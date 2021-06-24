Entertainment

Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake tweet in support of Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rose McGowan and Halsey also rallied behind Britney Spears writing #FreeBritney on Twitter.

FP Trending June 24, 2021 14:02:03 IST
After pop star Britney Spears appealed to a Los Angeles judge to end her conservatorship, many celebrities have come out in support of the singer. American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey tweeted in support of Spears and urged her to stay strong. Spears has been under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008 who is the main conservator of her state.

Actor Justin Timberlake also came out in support of Spears. Referring to the hearing, he said that after what was seen today, everybody should support Spears. Adding that what is happening to Spears is not right, Timberlake said that no woman should be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

Variety reports Spears has revealed that there is an intrauterine device (IUD) inside her that prevents her from getting pregnant. In her appearance in front of Judge Brenda Penny, Spears shared that she wanted to take the IUD out in order to start trying to have children, however, the ‘so-called team’ does not let her go to the hospital to get it out.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted that Spears deserves freedom and happiness.

American actress Rose McGowan also supported Spears saying that she has every right to be angry. The Charmed actress also questioned how people would feel if their life gets dissected, mocked, and stolen. Sending her prayers to Spears, Rose urged people to stop controlling women.

Singer Brandy also shared her love and support for Spears and her fans. Reality TV personality Nicole Polizzi also supported the 39-year-old singer who has been under conservatorship for the last 13 years. Polizzi wrote, “We are all here for you queen!”

Songwriter and singer Halsey said that she hopes Spears gets freedom from this ‘abusive system’. Halsey also said that she admires the courage Spears has shown in speaking up for herself.

June 24, 2021

