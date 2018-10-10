Margot Robbie to reportedly star in Warner Bros' live-action Barbie film; Patty Jenkins in talks to direct

For long, a Barbie live-action movie was set for development at Sony but new reports in The Hollywood Reporter state that the film has now got backing from Warner Bros, with talks of Margot Robbie coming on board to feature as the titular character.

Robbie is also expected to produce the film under her LuckyChap banner.

In 2014, announcements of Mattel associating with Sony emerged with regards to the Barbie film. In 2016, it was reported that actress-cum-comedienne Amy Schumer was set to feature in the lead role. It was then supposed to have a modern-day treatment of it with an emphasis on feminism and identity. However, Schumer dropped out of the project citing 'scheduling conflicts' which were followed by reports that Anne Hathaway would be part of the project.

In January 2018, Sony postponed the film's release from 8 August this year to 8 May, 2020. The rights to the film were also reverted back to Mattel within the next few months.

Now, Warner Bros. has taken up the project with news of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins being a probable name, though no official confirmation has come on the same.

If the deal is finalised, Robbie's association will continue with Warner Bros as currently, the production house is preparing for the Robbie-produces Birds of Prey which finds her reprising the role of DC Comic character Harley Quinn after Suicide Squad.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 16:13 PM