Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie, which is set to hit the screens on 21st July across the globe, has faced a ban in Vietnam ahead of its big release. The head of the Department of Cinema called the National Film Appraisal and Classification Board, a government body, which looks after licensing and censoring foreign films, said, “We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line.”

What is the nine-dash line?

There is a long history of the South China Sea, which has become a matter of conflict between China and Vietnam. The two countries engaged in military clashes over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in 1974 and 1988 in the South China Sea.

While earlier, the disputes were over the land, it recently shifted over the continental shelf. Since the late 1940s, China has promoted the nine-dash line in the South China Sea, which is also known as the U-shaped line or cow’s tongue.

On official and unofficial China maps, the line extends off the coast of Hainan Island of China, and runs close to Vietnam’s coast, deep into the South China Sea.

In 2009, when Vietnam and Malaysia submitted a joint report to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf highlighting competing claims over the continental shelf in the South China Sea.

In reply, China made a diplomatic statement to the UN and stated, “China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and the adjacent waters, and enjoys indisputable sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the relevant waters as well as the seabed and subsoil thereof (see attached map).” It attached the nine-dash map copy and added, “The above position is consistently held by the Chinese Government, and is widely known by the international community.”