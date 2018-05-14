You are here:

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in Superman films, passes away at 69

Reuters

May,14 2018 22:51:42 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in the Superman films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 69, a funeral home in Montana said on Monday.

Margot Kidder in a scene from the 1978 movie Superman. Reuters

Margot Kidder in a scene from the 1978 movie Superman. Reuters

The Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana said on its website that Kidder passed away on Sunday at her home in the town. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in the movie The Great Waldo Pepper and the children’s TV series R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 22:51 PM

tags: #Entertainment #Hollywood #Lois Lane #Margot Kidder #Montana #NewsTracker #Shareworthy #Superman

also see

Miley Cyrus retracts apology for decade-old Vanity Fair cover that had her posing clad only in a sheet

Miley Cyrus retracts apology for decade-old Vanity Fair cover that had her posing clad only in a sheet

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter homeless, living under Hong Kong bridge because of 'homophobic parents'

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter homeless, living under Hong Kong bridge because of 'homophobic parents'

Priyanka Chopra on The Simpsons' Apu controversy: 'He was the bane of my life'

Priyanka Chopra on The Simpsons' Apu controversy: 'He was the bane of my life'