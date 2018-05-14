You are here:

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in Superman films, passes away at 69

Los Angeles: Actor Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in the Superman films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 69, a funeral home in Montana said on Monday.

The Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana said on its website that Kidder passed away on Sunday at her home in the town. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in the movie The Great Waldo Pepper and the children’s TV series R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 22:51 PM