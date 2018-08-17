Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer: Vasan Bala's film introduces an unlikely 'superhero' who feels no pain

The trailer for Vasan Bala's next directorial venture, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota or The Man Who Feels No Pain, has been released.

It opens with a young guy (played by Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani) talking about how his dream in life is different from everyone else's. While everyone else wants to be a pilot, a doctor, the Prime Minister or something along these lines, he wants to fight and stop all the chain snatchers in his city. Just then, a bulb drops on his head and he starts to bleed. It is then revealed that he suffers from a rare disease called congenital insensitivity to pain, which means he literally can feel no pain. The trailer then shows him getting stabbed, hit with rods, and slashed with knives without even flinching (something similar to Bruce Willis' character in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable).

You can watch the trailer here:

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be screened in the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival, which brings together genre films from across the world. Other films that will be screened in this section include Shane Black’s The Predator reboot and David Gordon Green’s Halloween remake.

Abhimanyu Dasani is joined by a character played by Radhika Madan. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is Bala’s second film after the unreleased Peddlers. His screenwriting credits include Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet and Raman Raghav 2.0. The movie has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 13:53 PM