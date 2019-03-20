Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to not release in INOX following Ronnie Screwvala's case against multiplex chains

The opening film of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2018, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, is finally hitting cinemas on 21 March, along with Akshay Kumar's large scale period-drama Kesari. The film will, however, not be screened in any of the INOX theatres because Ronnie Screwvala has filed a case with Competition Commission against four largest theatre chains in India — PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas for charging undue discriminatory virtual print fee (VPF).

Mard Ko Dard Releases in 55 Screens across Taiwan-the biggest Release for an Indian Film in Taiwan ever ⁦@taran_adarsh⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ and back home in India ⁦@INOXMovies⁩ Theater chain refuses to release movie in India as they hauled to Competition Commission pic.twitter.com/NLCPgzw9sH — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 19, 2019

Ronnie has alleged that the screens charge the producers and distributors as much as Rs 20,000 when a film is released via a digital service provider. He has also pointed out that Hollywood films are exempted from this payment "owing to an understanding /global release agreement sign by the multiplex chains", the statement said. He added that Love Per Square Foot, which eventually premiered on Netflix, was supposed to have a theatrical release. But he was forced to release it digitally because of the exhorbitant VPF. Hence, Vasan Bala's quirky film is likely to suffer at the box office, as it releases in a limited number of screens. Interestingly, the film is releasing across 55 screens in Taiwan. According to Shekhar Kapur, the film is being received well there.

Hey @RonnieScrewvala, friends in Taiwan loved previews of #MardkoDard .. when do we get to see it in India ? @RSVPMovies — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 20, 2019

