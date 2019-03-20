You are here:

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to not release in INOX following Ronnie Screwvala's case against multiplex chains

FP Staff

Mar 20, 2019 12:39:17 IST

The opening film of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2018, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hotais finally hitting cinemas on 21 March, along with Akshay Kumar's large scale period-drama Kesari. The film will, however, not be screened in any of the INOX theatres because Ronnie Screwvala has filed a case with Competition Commission against four largest theatre chains in India — PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas for charging undue discriminatory virtual print fee (VPF).

Ronnie has alleged that the screens charge the producers and distributors as much as Rs 20,000 when a film is released via a digital service provider. He has also pointed out that Hollywood films are exempted from this payment "owing to an understanding /global release agreement sign by the multiplex chains", the statement said. He added that Love Per Square Foot, which eventually premiered on Netflix, was supposed to have a theatrical release. But he was forced to release it digitally because of the exhorbitant VPF. Hence, Vasan Bala's quirky film is likely to suffer at the box office, as it releases in a limited number of screens. Interestingly, the film is releasing across 55 screens in Taiwan. According to Shekhar Kapur, the film is being received well there.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 12:39:17 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota , Ronnie Screwvala , Vasan Bala

also see

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota music review: Vasan Bala's film offers an eclectic mix of genre-bending tracks

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota music review: Vasan Bala's film offers an eclectic mix of genre-bending tracks

Uri: The Surgical Strike's success leads to high demand for war films among Bollywood producers

Uri: The Surgical Strike's success leads to high demand for war films among Bollywood producers

Ronnie Screwvala files case against four major multiplex chains for charging 'discriminatory' Virtual Print Fee

Ronnie Screwvala files case against four major multiplex chains for charging 'discriminatory' Virtual Print Fee