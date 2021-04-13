Marathi movie Puglya bags Best Foreign Language film award at Moscow International Film Festival

'Winning at Moscow International Film Festival is a great deal of pride for me and the team,” says Puglya filmmaker Vinod Sam Peter.

Marathi film Puglya has bagged the Best Foreign Language Feature award at Moscow International Film Festival this year. The movie portrays various emotions of children and their attachment towards something they love. So far, this movie has attracted over 45 awards and recognitions at various international film festivals.

Sharing his excitement, filmmaker Vinod Sam Peter told IANS, “I feel immense joy when I see that the story is receiving such great response. Winning at Moscow International Film Festival is a great deal of pride for me and the team”.

Peter, who also wrote the screenplay for the film stated that it revolves around the two boys, especially on their affection and values. "When Dr Sunil came up with the story for a short film, I thought that it was more apt as a feature. I am ambivalent towards dogs, but I realised that it has an international appeal... people are drawn to dogs and children. The film embodies and revolves completely around their world that is marked by affection and values,” the filmmaker added.

Puglya has swept the topmost honours at the World Premiere Film Awards in California. While few of the awards have been bagged by Ganesh Shelke for Best Actor, Punam Chandorkar for Best Actress including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Music Score for Santhosh Chandran at Los Angeles’ World Premiere Film Awards.

Not just that, the film has also picked up Best Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography awards at other International Film Festivals