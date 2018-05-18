Marathi film Nude wins Best Film, Best Actress for Kalyanee Mulay at New York Indian Film Festival

Marathi film Nude, directed by Ravi Jadhav, depicting the social reality of a nude model for art students in Mumbai, has won the top honours at the New York Indian Film Festival. The two awards, Best Film and Best Actress for Kalyanee Mulay, went to the movie produced by Zee Studios, as reported by DNA.

"We are ecstatic with the kind of response our film Nude got post its screening at NYIFF, and especially proud for it to have bagged both Best Film and Best Actress awards. The award does not belong only to the Nude family but to everyone who dare to tell extraordinary stories through cinema," said Mangesh Kulkarni, Marathi Film Division’s Business Head - Zee Studios. The director of the movie was ecstatic to receive the honour on Mother’s Day and equated the win with triumph of art, as reported by DNA.

The movie has received critical acclaim, and stars Kalyanee Mulay and Chhaya Kadam, along with Naseeruddin Shah in a special appearance. The movie depicts the dramatic life of a woman who takes up the job of a nude model for study by fine art students after the responsibility of earning a livelihood for herself and her young son falls on her shoulders. The movie also manages to bring out a conservative backlash in this milieu.

Ironically, the movie was unceremoniously removed from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, India’s premier film festival by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, despite a CBFC certification without any cuts.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 13:04 PM