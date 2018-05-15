Marathi actress Prarthana Behere, of Pavitra Rishta fame, injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

On 14 May, Marathi actress Prarthana Behere met with an accident as her driver lost control of the car and rammed into a rock on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, reports The Hindustan Times.

Behere was accompanied by her assistant-cum-colleague Aniket Vishwasrao and her hair stylist. They were en route to Kolhapur to promote her upcoming Marathi film when the accident occurred.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Vishwasrao further informed, "We were travelling at a very high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid a stranded tempo. Our car rammed into a rock. I was asleep and escaped unhurt, however, Prarthana fractured her right hand. It could have been fatal if it was not for that stone, we would have gone into a ditch nearby. It all happened in a fraction of a second."

"The driver of the car in which Behere and others were travelling in lost his control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a tempo parked at roadside. However, he rammed into the same tempo," a district police officer said, as reported by PTI.

It is also reported that the actress was soon rushed to a nearby private hospital, while Vishwasrao went ahead to Kolhapur for the film promotions, adds the Hindustan Times report.

Behere was previously seen in Ekta Kapoor's drama soap Pavitra Rishta which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 11:57 AM