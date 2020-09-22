Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passes away aged 79, a week after contracting coronavirus
Ashalata Wabgaonkar was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Maharashtra since 17 September.
Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara following a brief illness early Tuesday morning, hospital authorities said. She was 79.
The actress was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Maharashtra since 17 September. "Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning," a senior doctor from the hospital said.
The actress was in Satara for a shooting. As per a Pune Mirror report, Ashalata had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago during her shooting schedule for the mythological show Aai Mazi Kalubai. The report adds that around 20 to 22 crew members had also contracted the virus and were advised home quarantine. The actress was the only member to have become critical.
She has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, and Marathi plays in her career.
Her colleagues and well-wishers extended their condolences on social media.
Here are the tweets
Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x
— Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020
Dangerius virus #Covid_19 has another toll. Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti 🙏#Ashalatawabgaonkar pic.twitter.com/M5HvN3TROl — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) September 22, 2020
आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Toronto International Film Festival kicks off with Spike Lee's tribute to black victims of police violence
Spike Lee's version of David Byrne's American Utopia premiered at the TIFF 2020 at drive-in and online screenings.
BTS says they're 'peased K-Pop India event is taking place during such difficult times'
BTS band members said via a video message that they were grateful that so many people in India showed such passion and interest in the music genre.
Hollywood unions, studios finalise on safety protocols to resume production
The pandemic protocol includes mandatory and comprehensive use of personal protective gear and testing of cast and crew members and a dedicated coronavirus supervisor to oversee it all.