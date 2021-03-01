Marakkar, period film starring Mohanlal, to release in theatres on 13 May
Marakkar also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Sarja, and Keerthy Suresh among others
Marakkar – Arabikkadalinte Simham, the upcoming period film starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will hit the big screens on 13 May, announced makers in a tweet on Sunday, 28 February.
Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal said that the film will be released worldwide on the same date.
Check out the announcement here
#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea releasing Worldwide on 13th May 2021.@priyadarshandir @SunielVShetty@sabucyril @DOP_Tirru #PrabhuGaneshan @akarjunofficial @ManjuWarrier4 @impranavlal @kalyanipriyan @KeerthyOfficial @aashirvadcine @antonypbvr #MarakkarMovie pic.twitter.com/x36rQnmhwa
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 28, 2021
Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the historical drama has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s Confident Group and CJ Roy’s Moonshot Entertainment. The cinematography has been handled by Tirru and editing has been done by MS Ayyappan Nair.
Marakkar -- Arabikkadalinte Simham or Marakkar Lion Of The Arabian Sea was initially slated to release in March 2020, but the makers had to postpone it in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, reports The News Minute.
The report added that Marakkar will tell the story of a real-life warrior Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film has been made on the basis of real-life stories of the protagonist who was a Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin forces of Kozhikode. Kunjali Marakkar IV had even fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century.
Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Suhasini, Ashok Selvam, and Kalyani.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in the sequel to his hit 2013 thriller Drishyam.
