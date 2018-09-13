Manto's daughters will travel to Mumbai to attend screening of poet's biopic, directed by Nandita Das

According to a report by DNA, author Saadat Hasan Manto's daughters Nusrat and Nuzhat will be attending the release of the author's biopic directed by Nandita Das in Mumbai. They will travel from Lahore by road via the Wagah Border and will be flown down to the city along with their spouses.

Das confirmed the same with the publication and hoped that the family of the great literary icon of the Indian subcontinent would have a smooth journey to their destination.

Nuzhat told DNA that their elder sister Nighat would not be able to make it to the screening. "We were all very young when he passed away a broken hearted man. But almost everyone who met and knew him have spoken of his love for Bombay where he began his literary journey," she said.

She added that the family would obtain the visa-on-arrival available to individuals above the age of 65 years, according to the an agreement between the Indian and Pakistani governments.

She also spoke about her previous interaction with Das and called her a "humble, loving person." Nuzhat also shared that the family was excited to watch the film.

Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Urdu author and poet along with Rasika Dugal, Javed Akhtar and Divya Dutta among others as part of the supporting cast. The film is scheduled to release on 21 September.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 12:15 PM