Manto to compete at Cannes; Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan team up for Veere Di Wedding song

Manto is headed to Cannes

“And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive”.

Glad to inform that ‘MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.

Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Manto pic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018

Nandita Das' much-awaited biopic of Manto has been selected to compete in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes Film Festival. Lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the news on Twitter while releasing a new poster.

Farah Khan choreographs Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan have teamed up for the first time for a special song for the actress' upcoming home production. The song will probably feature the rest of the ladies of Veere Di Wedding.

Disha Patani's missing the beach

Missing the 🌊 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Self-confessed water baby Disha Patani is missing the beach. The Baaghi 2 actress posted a sunny photo of herself chilling on the beachside.

Guru Randhawa teases new song

Raat Kamaal Hai ft. @khushalikumar and @tulsikumar15 releasing on 26th April on @TSeries Can’t wait for this one 🔥❤️pic.twitter.com/nJdvFgMO1U — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) April 12, 2018

Guru Randhawa, who is riding high on the success of 'Lahore' just announced a new song on Twitter. Titled 'Raat Kamaal Hai', the song features Khushali and Tulsi Kumar.

Priyanka Chopra meets Modi

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra was in the country to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

