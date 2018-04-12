Manto to compete at Cannes; Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan team up for Veere Di Wedding song: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Manto is headed to Cannes
“And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive”.
Glad to inform that ‘MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.
Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Manto pic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018
Nandita Das' much-awaited biopic of Manto has been selected to compete in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes Film Festival. Lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the news on Twitter while releasing a new poster.
Farah Khan choreographs Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan have teamed up for the first time for a special song for the actress' upcoming home production. The song will probably feature the rest of the ladies of Veere Di Wedding.
Disha Patani's missing the beach
Self-confessed water baby Disha Patani is missing the beach. The Baaghi 2 actress posted a sunny photo of herself chilling on the beachside.
Guru Randhawa teases new song
Raat Kamaal Hai ft. @khushalikumar and @tulsikumar15 releasing on 26th April on @TSeries Can’t wait for this one 🔥❤️pic.twitter.com/nJdvFgMO1U — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) April 12, 2018
Guru Randhawa, who is riding high on the success of 'Lahore' just announced a new song on Twitter. Titled 'Raat Kamaal Hai', the song features Khushali and Tulsi Kumar.
Priyanka Chopra meets Modi
Very grateful to the honorable @PMOIndia, Shri @narendramodi to meet me, Shri @JPNadda and Mrs. @mbachelet in regards to being a patron for the Partners' Forum... #2018PMNCHLivehttps://t.co/6jUOpnE77k pic.twitter.com/pt5wkS8q8Z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 11, 2018
Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra was in the country to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
