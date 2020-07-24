Manoj Kumar turns 83: Dharmendra, Madhur Bhandarkar wish veteran actor on social media

Manoj Kumar, born as Harikrishan Giri Goswami, was honoured with Padma Shri in 1992 and was felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, on 24 July. He is fondly remembered as Bharat Kumar by his fans and film buffs.

According to a report by India TV, Manoj Kumar was born in Abbottabad, a small town in the North-Western Frontier Province, which is now in Pakistan. The actor has worked in a number of patriotic films. His personality both on and off-screen has attracted a lot of fans and followers.

Manoj Kumar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1992 and was felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016.

The actor made his debut in the 1957 film Fashion. He, however, rose to fame with the 1960 film Kaanch Ki Gudia where he essayed the lead role.

He has shared screen space with Meena Kumari, Mala Sinha, Vyjayanthimala, Balraj Sahni, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Mala Sinha, Nanda, Sharmila Tagore, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Nirupa Roy, and other leading actors of Indian cinema.

According to a report by Rebuplic World, Manoj Kumar was actually born with the name Harikrishan Giri Goswami. Since his childhood, he admired actors like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal. He later decided to change his name to Manoj Kumar after drawing inspiration from Dilip Kumar's character in the film Shabnam that released in 1949.

The actor got married to Shashi Goswami and the couple has two sons Vishal Kumar and Kunal Kumar.

Prem Chopra, who worked with Manoj Kumar in 13 films, remembered his co-star as an all-rounder.

"He could even operate the camera and edit, with the result that his films have become textbooks for aspiring actors and filmmakers for the innovations he introduced, like one-scene-one-shot at a time when there were no visual effects, and technical gimmickry was limited to trolley and zoom shots. Over the years, he's become an institution in himself," Chopra was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

A number of celebrities, including Dharmendra, director Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashok Pandit, wished Manoj Kumar on his birthday.

Check out the tweets below

Happy Birthday 🎂 Manoj, be happy healthy and strong. MANNU, we shared the struggle in this film industry with love and affection . Woh yaaden ....meri zindagi ka ikk anokha issasa.......mujhe hameesha hameesha yaad rahe ga .......love you. pic.twitter.com/D8HHMXShkV — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 24, 2020

#FaceOfTheWeek #ManojKumar and Sadhana in Raj Khosla’s popular mystery thriller #WohKaunThi (1964). The noir-ish ambience of the film owes much to its spectacular visuals and music. pic.twitter.com/ngDxyI4loW — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) July 23, 2020

#ManojKumar ji .. sir aapko janm din ki bahut bahut badhai !! My prayers are for u .. b happy n heathy .. 🙏🎁💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/8kL3XbLUbs — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 24, 2020