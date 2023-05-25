Starring Padma Shri and National Award recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai received raving reviews from critics and fans alike. From calling it Manoj Bajpayee’s finest performance, best film of the year till date, a masterpiece to the film deserving a national award, there is a lot of positive response for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. It has now gone onto breaking records on the launch day! It is now the most viewed direct to digital original in the last one year across languages on Zee5.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is inspired by true events. It is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki which stars Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man – a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest god man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The power-packed courtroom drama, touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas, is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

Talking about the success of the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “It is amazing that after a couple of years of hard work, relentless rehearsals, shootings and post-production; the contributions of so many people including the crew, Suparn S Varma, Vinod Bhanushali, director Apoorv Singh Karki and actors like Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija Sinha, the film is being celebrated. Surya Mohan Kulshrestha is being praised, Adrija is being raved about and everyone is being celebrated which gives me such a big reason to celebrate this film.”

The rape of a minor was the base of the narrative in at least two Hindi movies that come to mind- Pitaah (2002) and Jaago (2004). The latter stars Manoj Bajpayee as the investigating officer who digs deep into the case. 19 years later, he plays a lawyer fighting for justice, again for the rape of a minor by a self-proclaimed godman in Bandaa.

Bandaa is inspired by true events, and Bajpayee’s scenes in the courtroom are both blistering and bone-chilling. The film talks about the POCSO Act, which means the protection of children from of sexual offenses act.

What is the POCSO Act?