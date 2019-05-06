You are here:

Manoj Bajpayee to reunite with Apurva Asrani in Aligarh writer-editor's directorial debut

Mumbai: Writer Apurva Asrani is set to make his feature directorial debut with a story dealing with mental health issues.

The writer, who is best known for penning films like Shahid and Aligarh, will be collaborating with critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee for the movie.

The duo have previously worked together on Satya and Aligarh.

View this post on Instagram #ALIGARH A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on Dec 8, 2016 at 3:21am PST

The untitled project will focus on the journey of a "forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind", Apurva revealed on Facebook.

"Pleased to announce my solo directorial debut, co-produced by and starring my Satya and Aligarh star, Manoj Bajpayee.

"My script traces the emotional journey of a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind. Since awareness & support for mental health issues is sharply lacking in India, we chose the 'Mental Health Awareness Month' to make this announcement," Apurva wrote.

The writer-editor's last project was Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. He worked as a series editor on the show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:25:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.