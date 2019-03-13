Manoj Bajpayee says he's 'used to' mainstream awards snubbing his acclaimed films, in apparent dig at Filmfare

Filmfare recently announced the complete list of nominees for its 64th edition of awards this year. While Bollywood's best offerings in 2018 like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Stree, Andhadhun etc found their way in various categories, Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan was snubbed in most of them. The film has a single nomination in the Best Sound Design category.

The actor, who won the Best Actor award for the film at the New York Film Festival last year, took to social media to express his disappointment.

Though the actor never mentioned Filmfare directly, Bajpayee pointed out that his films, which have garnered widespread national and international critical acclaim continue to be ignored by mainstream Indian award juries.

So used to the fact that all the films of mine which are highly acclaimed nationally and internationally don’t even get a place in the nominations list of so called big mainstream awards here forget about winning.creative pursuit and exploitation continue....! @GaliGuleiyan pic.twitter.com/9JfJDn3tBI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 13, 2019

The actor had earlier called the Dipesh Jain-directed psychological thriller his "most difficult character" in his career, which boasts of several critically acclaimed performances in such films as Aligarh, Rajneeti and Satya.

