Manoj Bajpayee says he's 'used to' mainstream awards snubbing his acclaimed films, in apparent dig at Filmfare

FP Staff

Mar 13, 2019 13:04:06 IST

Filmfare recently announced the complete list of nominees for its 64th edition of awards this year. While Bollywood's best offerings in 2018 like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Stree, Andhadhun etc found their way in various categories, Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan was snubbed in most of them. The film has a single nomination in the Best Sound Design category.

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Gali Guleiyan

The actor, who won the Best Actor award for the film at the New York Film Festival last year, took to social media to express his disappointment.

Though the actor never mentioned Filmfare directly, Bajpayee pointed out that his films, which have garnered widespread national and international critical acclaim continue to be ignored by mainstream Indian award juries.

The actor had earlier called the Dipesh Jain-directed psychological thriller his "most difficult character" in his career, which boasts of several critically acclaimed performances in such films as Aligarh,  Rajneeti and Satya.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 13:04:06 IST

