One of the most versatile and talented actors we have in the industry right now, Manoj Bajpayee is known for working in several iconic films including the 1998 film Satya where he portrayed the role of ‘Bhiku Mhatre’. While the film has its own appeal, its song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai‘ has also got a charm and is popular at family functions and weddings to date. However, in the era of remixes, the song has also been remixed and recreated by Lijo George, Yash Narvekar, and Dhvani Bhanushali along with DJ Chetas. While the song features Dhvani Abhimanyu Dassani, dancing to peppy tunes, it is Manoj Bajpayee’s surprise entry at the end that grabs all the highlights.

Making an entry with his iconic dialogue ‘Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre‘, Bajpayee brings all the spark and excitement to the song. While the song received mixed reactions from audiences, the actor recently opened up on how Satya director Ram Gopal Varma reacted to his cameo in the song. Speaking about how RGV has contributed to his career, Bajpayee went on to credit his career to the director.

Manoj Bajpayee speaks on his bonding with Ram Gopal Varma

Bajpayee who has worked with Ram Gopal Varma in films like Satya, Kaun, and Shool among others spoke to ETimes and revealed that he is still in contact with the director.

Mentioning that they talk to each other quite often, the actor recalled that the director also calls him to give “gaalis”. The same was the case when Bajpayee made a cameo in the remake of ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai‘. Speaking on the same, Manoj noted that he did the song for friends and out of a good gesture further adding that RGV called him to scold him for it.

On the work front

Manoj Bajpayee who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar family drama, Gulmohar also has The Family Man 3 in the pipeline. Besides that, he also has Dispatch and Joram lined up.

