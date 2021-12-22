In an exclusive interview, Manoj Bajpayee discusses why he was the right person to interview Kane Williamson for Amazon Prime Video, and how his lasting passion for cricket reminds him of his late father.

How and why did this interview with Kane Williamson happen?

I am part of Amazon Prime’s family — my association with Amazon with their web series The Family Man has proven very rewarding. It has been really exhilarating. They are going to stream all the New Zealand matches, and they thought I was the best person to interview Kane and all the other New Zealand cricketers, male and female.

Since when have you been interested in cricket?

I have played cricket very aggressively during my school days, so much so that I even had a village team in Belwa (Bihar) back then. I was an avid rigorous cricket player. Till the time I shifted to Delhi at age 17 to pursue my acting career, I used to play very serious cricket. In Delhi also, I’d play cricket whenever I could. And even after I shifted to Mumbai, I continued to sneak in a game with the gully boys whenever I could.

You seem to be an avid cricket fan?

My late father was a passionate cricket buff. I still remember him taking his transistor to the fields whenever a match was on. Like in many Indian homes, cricket was a way of life in my home. I learnt the nuances and intricacies of cricket from my father. His passion for the game was unparalleled. He wouldn’t miss the commentary of any match if he could help it.

You lost your father recently...

Yes, and this experience with Amazon has reminded me how much of my father’s son I am when it comes to cricket. It’s a passion that runs in the family.

Cricket and cinema are considered the two religions in our country. Did the sangam go well during the interview?

The sangam can only happen when the person interviewing the cricketer is as passionate about cricket. I am! Conversing with Kane Williamson was a pleasure and a privilege. I have been following the cricketing journey of these New Zealand players. And why only me? You can talk to any cricket buff. He will tell you how interesting and inspiring the New Zealand team is. We all know how wonderful they are on the field. What I admire about the New Zealand team is that they are so quiet, and yet so aggressive on the field.

What was the most interesting thing about interviewing Kane Williamson?

The most interesting thing about the experience was that Kane came to our interview after feeding his child. He is as devoted to his family as he is to the game. So in that sense, he is a Family Man in the true sense, just like me.

Aren't you the global Family Man after Raj and DK’s series?

(Laughs) Yes, that’s why Amazon Prime chose me to talk to Kane and the other New Zealanders from the cricket world. Kane is a very reserved guy, just like me. He also has a great sense of humour. He can take a joke on his chin. He responded to all the fun questions in the right spirit. We have a lot to learn about self-deprecation from the Western world. Never take your success too seriously. I try not to.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.