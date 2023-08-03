The gripping drama Joram from Zee Studios and Makhija Films has garnered well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Durban International Film Festival. The film, which has enthralled both audiences and critics, triumphed with two esteemed awards: ‘Best Actor’ for the outstanding performance by Manoj Bajpayee and ‘Best Cinematography’ for the remarkable work by Piyush Puty. This triumph solidifies ‘Joram‘ as a true cinematic masterpiece, celebrated worldwide.

The best Actor goes to Manoj Bajpayee for JORAM 🎉🎭 “Keeping a baby safe is difficult, even with the best resources. Committing to this while being on the run and in a believable fashion is a cinematic feat.”#DIFF2023 pic.twitter.com/21HOB3F1HZ — Durban International Film Festival (@DIFFest) July 29, 2023

“#Joram is set in #Jharkhand, a new & exciting challenge for me. But wid dedication and teamwork, we brought the vision to life. The directorial brilliance, mesmerizing locations, untold story, and the spirit of the indie-spirited cast & crew made it an unforgettable experience.” pic.twitter.com/Apwo7IbkHy — The Village at Makhijafilm (@Makhijafilm) July 31, 2023

Go #Joram! Overwhelmed with joy as #Joram wins Two awards at #DurbanInternationalFilmFestival. Thrilled and Honoured to have received the Best Actor Award 🙏🏼 Ecstatic for the talented @piyushputy for winning the best cinematographer award. A heartfelt thanks to the jury, my… https://t.co/E2J1oOL0II — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 30, 2023

These awards truly honor the brilliance of cinematographer Piyush Puty and the stellar talent of Manoj Bajpayee, who brought the story to life with exceptional skill.

With its exceptional storytelling, masterful performances, and breathtaking cinematography, ‘Joram’ has left an enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences across the world.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of Zee 5’s Silence, where he will reprise the role of a cop. The show also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.