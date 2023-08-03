Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee makes history at Durban International Film Festival, becomes 1st Indian star to win the Best Actor Award

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram marks a historic triumph with two top awards at Durban International Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee makes history at Durban International Film Festival, becomes 1st Indian star to win the Best Actor Award

The gripping drama Joram from Zee Studios and Makhija Films has garnered well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Durban International Film Festival. The film, which has enthralled both audiences and critics, triumphed with two esteemed awards: ‘Best Actor’ for the outstanding performance by Manoj Bajpayee and ‘Best Cinematography’ for the remarkable work by Piyush Puty. This triumph solidifies ‘Joram‘ as a true cinematic masterpiece, celebrated worldwide.

These awards truly honor the brilliance of cinematographer Piyush Puty and the stellar talent of Manoj Bajpayee, who brought the story to life with exceptional skill.

With its exceptional storytelling, masterful performances, and breathtaking cinematography, ‘Joram’ has left an enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences across the world.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of Zee 5’s Silence, where he will reprise the role of a cop. The show also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

