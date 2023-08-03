Manoj Bajpayee makes history at Durban International Film Festival, becomes 1st Indian star to win the Best Actor Award
Manoj Bajpayee's Joram marks a historic triumph with two top awards at Durban International Film Festival
The gripping drama Joram from Zee Studios and Makhija Films has garnered well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Durban International Film Festival. The film, which has enthralled both audiences and critics, triumphed with two esteemed awards: ‘Best Actor’ for the outstanding performance by Manoj Bajpayee and ‘Best Cinematography’ for the remarkable work by Piyush Puty. This triumph solidifies ‘Joram‘ as a true cinematic masterpiece, celebrated worldwide.
The best Actor goes to Manoj Bajpayee for JORAM 🎉🎭
“Keeping a baby safe is difficult, even with the best resources. Committing to this while being on the run and in a believable fashion is a cinematic feat.”#DIFF2023 pic.twitter.com/21HOB3F1HZ
— Durban International Film Festival (@DIFFest) July 29, 2023
Related Articles
“#Joram is set in #Jharkhand, a new & exciting challenge for me. But wid dedication and teamwork, we brought the vision to life. The directorial brilliance, mesmerizing locations, untold story, and the spirit of the indie-spirited cast & crew made it an unforgettable experience.” pic.twitter.com/Apwo7IbkHy
— The Village at Makhijafilm (@Makhijafilm) July 31, 2023
Go #Joram! Overwhelmed with joy as #Joram wins Two awards at #DurbanInternationalFilmFestival. Thrilled and Honoured to have received the Best Actor Award 🙏🏼 Ecstatic for the talented @piyushputy for winning the best cinematographer award. A heartfelt thanks to the jury, my… https://t.co/E2J1oOL0II
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 30, 2023
These awards truly honor the brilliance of cinematographer Piyush Puty and the stellar talent of Manoj Bajpayee, who brought the story to life with exceptional skill.
With its exceptional storytelling, masterful performances, and breathtaking cinematography, ‘Joram’ has left an enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences across the world.
On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of Zee 5’s Silence, where he will reprise the role of a cop. The show also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.
also read
'Kohrra' star Harleen Sethi talks about Barun Sobti's comment on her acting, also says, 'Had a breakdown recently'
Sethi is currently basking in the success of her latest show Kohrra. The psychological thriller that premiered on Netflix India on 15th July received rave reviews
Veteran actor Rajatava Dutta praises Ayushmann Khurrana, says 'He has become the voice of change'
The actor added, "Ayushmann's portrayals bring social issues to the forefront," citing examples of some of the films Khurrana has done in his career so far
"I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN," says Kriti Sanon as she announces her new beauty brand on her birthday
She captioned the post- "Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN."