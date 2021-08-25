Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation complaint in Indore against Kamaal R Khan over derogatory tweet
A tweet by Kamaal R Khan posted on 26 July defamed Manoj Bajpayee and tarnished his image among his fans, Bajpayee's lawyer said.
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, his lawyer said.
Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).
He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.
The tweet in question was posted by Khan on 26 July and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans, Joshi said.
Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.
also read
Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis: It’s been a strange journey
Christina Applegate, on Twitter, shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.
Tiger Shroff's Ganapath to release in theatres on 23 December 2022; Kangana Ranaut begins filming Tejas: Film & TV updates
Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is billed as a futuristic action film and also stars Kriti Sanon
Britney Spears under battery investigation after house help files complaint alleging singer struck her
Britney Spears’ attorney said the investigation is “overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ argument."