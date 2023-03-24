Manoj Bajpayee: 'Covid-19 was like a Tsunami that could've wiped out human species completely'

India’s crippling struggle with COVID-19 is not the one to be forgotten. The collective gasp and shock the nation went through can still send a chill down the spine. The struggles happened both inside and outside the four walls of our homes. History TV18 has made an attempt to shed some light on what India went through and experienced back in 2020 when it faced its first lockdown.

It has launched a documentary called The Vial: India’s Vaccine Story that will stream on the channel on March 24 at 8 pm. It’s nearly an hour long and narrated by Manoj Bajpayee. He almost acts as a Sutradhaar of the story, with visuals and videos of what the lockdown looked like. The documentary begins with Bajpayee explaining what life means. He says, “It’s a collection of nothing but some unpredictable events. Problems and issues arrive here without any announcement. Life comes to a standstill and visuals become blurry.”

Talking within the context of the pandemic, the actor says if there are problems, there are solutions to curb the problems too. He says, “Covid-19 was like a Tsunami that could’ve wiped out human species completely.” The actor also makes a compelling point about how the virus didn’t discriminate between the rich and the poor and was spreading across as quickly as the speed of light. Going back in time means nostalgia, but the year of 2020 can never be nostalgic. And Bajpayee’s narration, accompanied by the hideous visuals, makes us squirm with discomfort.

He says, “The virus was spreading in all the countries, and if they can be rendered helpless, what about a country like India? What about health centers?” He then informs the viewers about Bio safety level four lab in India and how it proves our credibility and capability in the world. Bajpayee has described the virus as a battle we all fought and the medical facilities as the battleground. He also speaks about the attempts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, medical experts. Backing out was not the option, the only way was a way ahead. We then see visuals of the Serum Bio-Pharma Park in Pune where the vaccines for the virus were being made three years ago. And the vaccine was called Covishield.

But what if the vaccine is ineffective? What if someone loses his or her life? There are a lot more grounds the documentary covers.

