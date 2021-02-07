Manoj Bajpayee commences shoot for director Kanu Behl's upcoming film Despatch
Billed as an investigative thriller, Despatch sees Bajpayee's character getting sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.
Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday commenced shooting for his next feature, Despatch.
Being directed by Kanu Behl of Titli fame, the film is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.
Bajpayee is essaying a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.
The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share his excitement about being on the film's set.
Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release!#FridaysWithRSVP@RonnieScrewvala @KanuBehl @BajpayeeManoj @ShahanaGoswami @rii_sen #ArrchitaAgarwal @pashanjal @HasanainHooda @thebombaybong #SiddharthDiwan pic.twitter.com/6vZQiyEc3F
— RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) January 29, 2021
Back to where it feels like home🎬 #Despatch commences shoot.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @KanuBehl @ShahanaGoswami @rii_sen #ArrchitaAgarwal @pashanjal @HasanainHooda @thebombaybong pic.twitter.com/oCzrLlSV9j — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2021
To be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, the film will be a direct-to-digital release but a streaming platform has not been announced yet.
The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who has worked on movies such as Rock On, Ra.One and Firaaq.
Besides Despatch, Bajpayee is currently awaiting the release of season two of his web-series The Family Man, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
