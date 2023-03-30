Manoj Bajpayee: 'Anger was always my strong emotion, but it has reduced over the years'
The actor was one of the guest speakers at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. He spoke about his childhood, growing up years, taking the responsibility of his younger siblings, and his quick temper.
Here’s a glimpse of the conversation:
In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about a very deep conversation he had with his wife Shabana Raza had about his career, how he was still surviving, and much more. In an interview with Mashable, Bajpayee said, “She said it is miraculous that you are still existing in the industry. When I asked her why are you saying that, Shabana said ‘The way you have upset people, your career should have ended a long time ago.’”
He added, “People are not used to hearing no, and I have said no many times. I have fought so much for a fair chance here, and I must admit I have been offensive as well, but I couldn’t see any other way. They said you will get money on how your film performs at the box office, but I said I have been here for so many years, done credible work so I deserve more.”
Bajpayee is riding on the rave review of his latest release Gulmohar. The OTT drama, which marks Sharmila Tagore’s comeback to the film industry after 12 years, has received much appreciation from critics. For Manoj Bajpayee, this marks another success in his career. But few remember the struggles the Satya actor had to undergo to reach this position in his career. In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bajpayee opened up about the lowest phase of his career and how he was without work for over half a decade.
