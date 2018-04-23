Manmarziyan team issued notice by J&K Tourism Board for shooting in 'ecologically sensitive zone'

It seems like problems just never end for the Manmarziyan team, who have just been issued a notice by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Board.

The notice comes after the production team shot in the prohibited area of Thajiwas glacier. The makers of the film, starring

Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, have been asked to explain themselves on how they got permission to shoot in the area after the Sonmarg Development Authority had banned vehicle movement following an order by the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

A source told mid-day, "The Tourism Board has requested them to revert within a week on how they procured the permission to shoot in the stretch, which is an ecologically sensitive zone."

A PIL has been filed by local environmentalist Faiz Bakshi which states that certain rules were overlooked for the 18 April shoot with Bachchan. Bakshi questioned the local administration's involvement in the fiasco as the production team could not possibly have done it by themselves.

The spokesperson of Colour Yellow Productions, the film's producer, said, "Proper permissions were in place from both, the Department of Tourism and Department of Wildlife Protection in Kashmir. We were sensitive about shooting there, and followed all the terms and conditions put forward to be allowed to shoot there."

Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, marks Abhishek Bachchan's return to cinema after two years.

