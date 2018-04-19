Manmarziyan star Taapsee Pannu to reportedly launch her own fashion line

After Kangana Ranaut, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu becomes the latest actress to launch her own clothing line.

A report in DNA suggests that actress had been considering launching a clothing line in her name. It seems like Taapsee has currently made significant progress towards the idea. The actress has been approached by several big apparel brands to come on board but the decision is yet to be taken. The same report even claims that the idea is being conceived on the same lines of Kriti Sanon's Ms Taken.

“Taapsee’s clothing line has been in development for some time now and there has been some major progress. She has been approached by a few leading apparel brands to come on board. She has liked a few of the offers and is most likely to launch her own label towards the end of this year. It is said to be something along the lines of Kriti Sanon’s Ms Taken," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Taapsee's Instagram feed was full of updates from her shooting days in Kashmir. She is currently working for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan.

