Manmarziyaan's new song, Chonch Ladhiyaan, charts a narrative of love, heartbreak and longing

Manmarziyaan's new song, 'Chonch Ladhiyaan' is the perfect melody that will have a soothing yet emotional impact on listeners. Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma capture the romance in a slow-paced, almost calming portrayal of a newfound affection that both Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) and Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) start developing for each other.

Amit Trivedi hits the nail on the head once again with this track, which may remind audiences of the soulful Lootera tracks. Shot amidst the snow-capped mountains, 'Chonch Ladhiyaan' charts a narrative of love, heartbreak and longing.

Robbie tries to win a slightly-evasive Rumi's heart by his small gestures. He sends friend requests on social media when Rumi is merely a few feet away from him; he often texts her instead of speaking to her; he calmly hands her cigarettes when she feels low. And all of this brings a smile to Rumi's face. As the song proceeds, one can see Rumi gradually opening up to Robbie's affections and reciprocating his feelings sometimes with playful acts and sometimes with warm, demure smiles.

In a sweet narrative of newly-discovered love, Robbie, at many junctures, longingly stares at Rumi, while she goes about her business. However, the ending of the song, depicts Rumi, lost in thought and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), who is seen sobbing at pictures of himself and Rumi. This gives audiences a clear idea of the complex love triangle between the three.

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, releases on 14 September.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 10:06 AM