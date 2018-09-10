Manmarziyaan first reactions: Bollywood celebs praise Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama

The highly-anticipated Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, a love triangle with Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal will release in cinemas on 14 September. The film will mark Bachchan's comeback after a hiatus of two years. The makers recently held a special screening for celebrities before it hit the cinemas and many shared their reactions on social media.

#Manmarziyaan will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions questioning morality and love itself but, making you believe in love at the same time. A love story as real as it gets. @anuragkashyap72 thank you for this amazing experience @aanandlrai congratulations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

And @KanikaDhillon what a piece of writing! Such intricacies and layers of emotions. Such depth and details 👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@vickykaushal09 bhai bhai! This was a no holds bar performance .. the energy just jumps out of the screen in every frame! It inspires me to see you.. each and every time.. audience ki jaan lega tu??? #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@juniorbachchan it is so good to see you on screen after such a long time. So restrained and so vulnerable! Mann vich halla, halla hai!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@taapsee yaar Laal Pari!! Kamaal hi kar diya! Now if anybody asks me who my favourite actor is, I know whose name to take.. that’s all I have to say🙌🏻🙌🏻 big tight hug!! #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 ... @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves... and @taapsee is such a patakka 💥💥#Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2018

Two of my most dear friends @juniorbachchan n @anuragkashyap72 have created magic on screen with #Manmarziyaan absolutely loved it !!! @vickykaushal09 n #TapseePannu were amazing as well all the best guys — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 5, 2018

The beauty of #Manmarziyaan lies in the complexities of love n its visual depiction . Three superlative performances and one master director give you a fyaari film . And #Amittrivedi aapne toh home run maar diya. @taapsee @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai sir badhaai 👌 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

#Manmarziyaan gives us three real,lovable yet flawed characters . Robbie, Rumi n Sandhu ka ladka win you over . @KanikaDhillon bahut mazaa aaya — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

It would be unfair on my part if I don’t mention @vickykaushal09 who steals the show with his electrifying performance.. @anuragkashyap72 I never knew u had so much of heart in u man.. congrats team .. u guys are just too good 👍https://t.co/dzHTomTawl — kona venkat@NEEVEVARO (@konavenkat99) September 9, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 16:10 PM