Manmarziyaan first reactions: Bollywood celebs praise Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama

FP Staff

Sep,10 2018 16:10:24 IST

The highly-anticipated Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, a love triangle with Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal will release in cinemas on 14 September. The film will mark Bachchan's comeback after a hiatus of two years. The makers recently held a special screening for celebrities before it hit the cinemas and many shared their reactions on social media.

 

