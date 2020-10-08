Mank, David Fincher’s Netflix biopic on Citizen Kane screenwriter, to release on 4 December

Mank will follow Henry Mankiewicz and his battles with Citizen Kane director and its star Orson Welles over screenplay credit for the 1941 cinematic masterpiece.

Director David Fincher's upcoming Herman J Mankiewicz biopic Mank will be released on Netflix on 4 December.

According to Collider, the black-and-white film, featuring Oscar winner Gary Oldman in the title role, will head to the digital platform a month after it starts playing in select theatres.

The film centres around Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Orson Welles' Citizen Kane, and his battles with director and its star Orson Welles over screenplay credit for the 1941 cinematic masterpiece.

Mank is based on a script by Fincher's father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

The Souvenir star Tom Burke plays Welles, with Amanda Seyfried starring as yesteryear actor Marion Davis, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz's secretary Rita Alexander and Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz.

Considered to be one of the best films of all time, Citizen Kane managed to win just one Academy Award, which was for best original screenplay.

Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt recently shared some behind-the-scenes still of the film. This is his first feature with Fincher, having previously worked on two seasons of Mindhunter.

This would be Fincher's first feature directorial since 2014's Gone Girl. Mank is Fincher's new collaboration with Netflix after House of Cards, Mindhunter and the animated anthology Love, Death & Robots.

Fincher will back the film alongside producing partner Cean Chaffin and Douglas Urbanski.

