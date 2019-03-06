Manish Mandhana, CEO of Salman Khan's Being Human, faces physical assault allegations from actress

Manish Mandhana, the CEO of Salman Khan's clothing line Being Human and The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, has been accused of physical assault by a model-cum-actress, reports Mid-day. The survivor lodged a complaint with Gamdevi police station on 4 March claiming that Mandhana's physical attack on her in November 2017 led to her having sensorineural hearing loss in the right ear.

The survivor revealed that she had first met Mandhana in 2015 at the launch of Being Human's Dubai outlet. When she finally shifted base to Mumbai that year, the actress claimed that their bond strengthened. She claimed that Mandhana lied to her about his apparently disintegrating marriage. It was only when she found out about Mandhana's other affair that she decided to confront him on the matter. Mandhana has denied all the allegations.

Mandhana's company holds exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights to Being Human's clothing line.

The actress, who last featured in Kamasutra 3D, confessed to have been assaulted for the first time in 2017. Mandhana, she states, even behaved inappropriately with the survivor's friend while the latter was asleep. The actress's friend notified her that Mandhana had 'tried to feel her up.' The survivor decided to inquire regarding the matter and was then beaten up by Mandhana. "I had to skip the Bigg Boss [11] audition that day because my face was swollen from the incident," Mid-day quotes the actress as saying.

The actress further adds, "[Following the episode], my health started declining - I would get convulsions and slipped into depression. It was only six months later that my cousin took me to Jaslok Hospital [for treatment]. There, I was told that the nerve in my right ear was damaged."

Police inspector Rakesh Jadhav of Gamdevi police station stated that the actress' statement had been recorded and that necessary action will soon be taken.

