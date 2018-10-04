Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Radha Bhatt, Edward Sonnenblick join cast of Kangana Ranaut's film

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has garnered considerable attention after the recent release of its teaser. After Kangana took over the directorial reigns from Krish, the movie is undergoing several changes. The Mumbai Mirror reports that the newest additions to the Manikarnika team are TV actress Radha Bhatt and Edward Sonnenblick.

Bhatt was last seen in Zee's daily soap titled Zindagi Ki Mahek. She has come in place of Swati Semwal who was earlier essaying the character of Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in-chief Sadhashivrao Bhau. Sadhashivrao was initially being played by Sonu Sood, who opted out of the project citing date issues. Zeeshan Ayyub has now replaced him.

Sonnenblick has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. He previously featured in Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana-starrer Rangoon. The two additions, Sonnenblick and Bhatt have also reportedly began shooting. “Kangana is impressed with Radha and Edward’s performances. The film’s team was upset with Swati’s decision to leave." added a source.

The Manikarnika team has decided to share the scene on social media that the actress had shot, post the film's release so that audiences may compare them with Bhatt's performance.

Radha told the publication, “Yes, I have joined the cast of Manikarnika and I feel lucky to be selected for the part. I was scared to shoot with Kangana but she is a lovely person. I had scenes with her and Zeeshan, who is an amazing actor too. Kangana was directing my scenes and explained things so well."

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 11:21 AM