Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release in Japan on 3 January, 2020.

Directed by Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film traces the story of 22-year old warrior queen Rani Laxmibai, who refused to surrender Jhansi to the British rulers. She fought a fierce battle, and is remembered as the first woman in history to begin the war for Indian Independence.

While announcing the release of the film in Japan, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, tells Indo Asian News Service, "This epic tale of Rani Laxmibai rightly showcases her valour, strengths, and sacrifices! Striking chords with the audiences across the globe, Manikarnika is all set for its release in Japan. Thus, becoming Zee Studio International''s second outing in the territory, after Kesari this year. Taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero, who courageously fought for her country."

Prior to its release, the film had incited political factions, which claimed the period drama had allusions to a apparent relationship between Rani Lakshmibai and a British officer. The depiction of the queen dancing to a special number was also one of the reasons people protested the release. They claimed a person from royalty would not involve themselves in activities like a public dance and hence, the portrayal was "against tradition." However, national spokesperson of Karni Sena and ex-major Dr Himanshu said the outfit's name was being wrongly used to gain traction.

Despite the controversies, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was reported to be Ranaut's biggest opener by trade analysts. The film also managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within four weeks of theatrical release in India.

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, and Ankita Lokhande, and was released this past Republic Day on 25 January.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 12:24:39 IST