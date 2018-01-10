While Manikarnika was previously set to release on 27 April, 2018, there are speculations that the film might be pushed for a June release.

Kangana Ranaut has been busy shooting for her ambitious project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the iconic character of Rani Lakshmibai who played an instrumental role in the first war of independence against the British colonial forces way back in 1857.

While the period drama was previously set to release on 27 April, 2018, there are speculations that the film might be pushed for a June release, reports DNA.

According to the report, Manikarnika's release is being delayed owing to the time that is going to take in finishing the VFX for the film. A source close to the film told Deccan Chronicle, “Kangana is in Himachal Pradesh these days, spending some quality time with her family. She will resume work soon, but the VFX on the film is going to take a bit longer. So now the film will release only in June, or maybe even July.

In November, Ranaut had torn her ligament while pulling a stunt during the film's shooting.

Manikarnika, produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios and directed by Kriah Jagarlamudi, will see Ranaut share screen space with Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa.