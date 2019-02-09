You are here:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi box office collection — Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 85.80 cr

FP Staff

Feb 09, 2019 13:30:11 IST

Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is steadily inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film, which released on 25 January, has raked in Rs 85.80 crore so far. According to trade analysts, it should witness an upward trend on the third weekend of its release.

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer. YouTube screengrab

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. YouTube screengrab

Manikarnika earned Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. The film was reported to be Ranaut's biggest opener by trade analysts.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focuses on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise has penned the script of Manikarnika. 

The film had also faced its share of controversies with Sonu Sood's exit and Kangana sharing the directorial duties with Krish. Manikarnika had also invited severe protests from political outfits who had claimed to be part of Karni Sena for allegedly distorting history and alluding to a relationship between a British officer and Rani Laxmibai.

Recently Ranaut spoke out for the lack of support she received during the promotions of the film. She said that people from the Hindi film industry have ganged up against her for speaking out against 'nepotism'.

 

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 13:30:11 IST

tags: Ankita Lokhande , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kangana Ranaut , Krish , manikarnika box office collection , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Rani Laxmibai

