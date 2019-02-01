You are here:

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's Rani Laxmibai biopic mints Rs 61.15 cr in first week

FP Staff

Feb 01, 2019 11:19:46 IST

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, after scoring big during the Republic Day weekend, has been consistent in its box office performance during the weekdays as well. The Kangana Ranaut-fronted period drama has collected a total of Rs 61.15 crore so far in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, counting in its Thursday earnings of Rs 4.25 crore.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

According to trade analysts, the performance of the film in the second week is crucial, as the highly anticipated Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has hit the theatres on 1 February. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the highest grosser of 2019 so far, by minting more than Rs 35 crore its third week, which is higher that the third week collections of Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba. The film earned a handsome Rs 167.48 crores until Wednesday.

