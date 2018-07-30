Maniac teaser: Jonah Hill, Emma Stone battle mental illness in Netflix's upcoming black comedy

Described as a “dark comedy” by Netflix, the first teaser of Jonah Hill and Emma Stone starrer Maniac has been released. Set to debut on 21 September, the first look of the series shows two people entering into a pharmaceutical trial which apparently promises to fix up their mental illness but soon things go haywire. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the 10-episode-miniseries is based on a Norwegian series of the same name.

According to the synopsis of the series by Netflix, Emma Stone's portrays the character of Annie Landsberg who is recovering from sour relationships with her sister and mother. Owen Milgrim, played by Jonah Hill, suffers from Schizophrenia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly. He is the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists.

Annie and Owen take part in a three-day pharmaceutical trial under the supervision of James K Mantleray (Justin Theroux), who seems to have developed a pharmaceutical treatment which can repair anything about the heart and mind. The two are joined by ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech where the trial is supposed to take place without any repercussions on their bodies. However, things don't go as planned.

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill who were seen last seen together in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad, have had quite an eventful year till now.

The Favourite, starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz is bound to open the 56th edition of the New York Film Festival. On the other hand, actor turned writer-director, Hill dropped the trailer of his first feature film Mid-90s, a tale of a young teenager fueled by drinking, drugs, sex and peer pressure.

